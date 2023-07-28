Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: New Iberia

New Iberia

2023 Record: 3-7

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Josh Lierman

Note: Returns 16 starters, including QB Allen Hamilton

We started Thursday of KATC Media Days with our host, New Iberia. In 2022, the Yellow Jackets finished 3-7. But entering this season, NISH is going into the year with a ton of experience.

"I think it's always an advantage when you have starters returning because they've been through at least 10 games of a 5A schedule," New Iberia Head Coach Josh Lierman said. "The understand the speed and physicality that's involved with that schedule."

"I feel like we needed that," Senior safety Lemarionze Allen added. It gives us an extra edge over our opponents because we've been through a lot and everybody else have had it easy. We're ready because we put in more work and have tried to outwork ourselves. We like to compete a lot."

In Year 2 of the Lierman era, New Iberia will return 14 starters, including 8 on offense.

NISH will be led by Quarterback Allen Hamilton, who is going into his 2nd year as the signal caller. Hamilton was named a 2nd team all-district athlete, after finishing with a shade under 2,000 yards total and 20 TDs. In 2023, the sky is the limit for the senior.

"I'm expecting Allen to have a big year," Lierman expressed. "He gotten another year under belt in the spread. It was his first year in the shotgun throwing the ball around. He's gotten a lot better in the summer, and I'm expecting him to do big things."

"Being a senior is a lot because everybody is expecting one person to be a leader and everybody is focusing on me," Hamilton added.

New Iberia will open the season up with Westgate. The Tigers have won the last few meetings, so the Jackets are definitely eager to get back at their in-town rivals

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel