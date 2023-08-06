Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Mamou Demons

Mamou Demons

2022 Record: 4-7

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Dwight Collins

Note: Reached the playoffs for the first time since 2007 last season.

Mamou finished the 2022 regular season with a 4-6 record but made it to the playoffs for the first time in 16 years.

In their first-round matchup with Winnfield, the field conditions weren't the best. According to head coach Dwight Collins, the guys complained about it throughout the contest.

That's why toughness is a key fundamental to their game this season.

“We have to get that mindset of getting it done no matter what,” Collins said. “We should have talked less about the mud and made sure that we got everything done. I just want them to work hard and make sure that we continue to be focused.”

“Over the summer you know everybody comes to a workout,” senior Caden Aymond said. “They come and don't back down.”

Mamou will be a young group as they only return five total starters.

Their strength will come from their skill positions which include the quarterback room.

The Demons have two dynamic signal callers. Desmond Skinner is the returner as a sophomore and threw for 1,200 yards last year.

Zamari Brown will compete with him as an incoming freshman.

No matter who opens the season under center, Mamou believes in their ability.

“I'm confident 100% in either one,” sophomore Xyien Leday said. “I feel like no matter who's clapping their hands for me to snap the ball to, either one of them can make the job easier. They can both be great.”

“I need a leader,” Collins said. “I need someone who's going to be at practice I need someone who's going to be there and be able to inspire the folks around him and making sure that he's leading by example, not by just talk.

The Demons will remain in the spread offense but plan to use the tight end more in their scheme.

On defense, they'll be based out of the 3-3-5.

