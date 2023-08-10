Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Loreauville Tigers

Loreauville Tigers

2022 Record: 7-5

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Terry Martin

Note: The Tigers will potentially play 2 quarterbacks in Hayden Benoit and Trevor Dooley

In 2022, Loreauville had to learn how to adjust to life without the Jacob twins.

The result was a positive one, finishing 7-5 and reaching the 2nd round of the playoffs. In the process, the Tigers also developed experience and leadership.

"Being the leader is the hardest thing ever," Loreauville senior running back Joshua Polk explained. "Not all the time do you want to do whats right, but you have to do what's right. Lead your team and pretty much be an example for the team.

"I always had that dawg in me. That pride that I took," Loreauville senior quarterback Trevor Dooley added. "Always pushing people forward, and a lot my teammates have picked it up too. My senior class, I find that we have a lot of leadership. We wtill take pride in it. We will hold each other accountable. That can really give us a good push."

As far as experience, Loreauville is returning 13 starters, including almost everyone in their defensive back field.

The Tigers will have to replace all-district running back Evan Simon. But at quarterback, Loreauville will potentially use a 2 headed monster in Trevor Dooley and Hayden Benoit.

Dooley sat out all of 2022 with a back injury, opening the door for Benoit to become QB1. Loreauville Head Coach Terry Martin says Dooley and Benoit's bond, will allow the combination to only grow in 2023.

"Despite the fact that he couldn't play. He had a guy that potentially take his job," Martin said. "He did the best job of being a leader that I've seen anybody do in a long time. He was the first guy cheering Hayden on when he did something well. Every snap when Hayden came off the field, he was in his ear."

"When you have a teammate like Hayden, it's hard to not want to be on the field with him," Dooley added. "Obviously you can't be on the field with him, but you can share time with him. We're supporting each other number one. We're always the first ones giving each other high fives after a touchdown. We're going to have a handshake for the season, it's going to be cool. I don't want anything else but to see him succeed. I know he wants the same for me."

