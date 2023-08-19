Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Lake Arthur Tigers

Lake Arthur Tigers

2022 Record: 4-7

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Tarius Davis

Note: Reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019 last season.

Tarius Davis reached a milestone last year in his stint at Lake Arthur.

The Tigers reached the playoffs for the first time under his watch, which is also something they hadn't done since 2019.

Now, he's faced with rallying a young squad that's led by a senior class of three.

“I just think we've developed our youth,” Davis said. “I think those guys are ready to play. They're football knowledgeable. So, that helps to kind of transition and move them along a lot quicker.”

“It's a really young and great team that we have,” senior athlete Kenyon Boese said. “We have some good coaches, and they (the team) just keep following our coaches. They will go a long way even after my senior class leaves.”

Lake Arthur has 10 returning starters and are expecting their skilled players to lead the charge.

That will start with Ray Levi who will line up under center for a second straight year. We can also expect to see him play receiver because of his athleticism.

That's why he's focused on preparing his young signal callers.

“I’ve been stepping up and talking to people,” Levi said. “I don’t really get mad and yell at them. I just talk to them. They really have confidence because they know the position. I feel like they know the position better than I do.”

“We want that guy that's going to be that dual threat that can make plays with his arm and also with his legs,” Davis said. “You’re going to see him there, but you’ll also see him split out some. That way, we can highlight some of the things he can do out there and foster his opportunities to maybe play at the next level.”

