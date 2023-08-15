Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Jennings Bulldogs

Jennings Bulldogs

2022 Record: 4-8

District: 3-3A

Head Coach: Bret Fuselier

Note: Bret Fuselier takes over as head coach after having a 10-year run at Kinder.

After 27 years of being the head man at Jennings, Rusty Phelps decided to hang up the whistle in 2022.

Former Kinder head coach Bret Fuselier saw the opportunity. Despite his successful decade-long run with the Yellowjackets, he seized the moment to lead the Bulldogs.

“It’s a challenge, especially taking over for somebody like Coach Phelps who had so much success,” Fuselier said. “He did some great things and was a great coach. I'm just trying to go in there and get a little bit better every day. We're going to put our stamp on it and see what we can do here.”

“It's been pretty good,” senior linebacker Derian Edwards said. “I believe in what he's doing, and I believe that if we do it, we’re going to make it. I feel like our whole team needs to really buy in.”

Fuselier will have 11 total returning starters to lead the charge for him with his defense expected to be at the forefront.

The Bulldogs are also implementing the flexbone offense and will have JJ Benoit back under center.

“I think in this offense you can get into many different formations to get the looks that you want to take advantage of the defense,” Fuselier said. “JJ does have a strong arm, and we can use him in the passing game a little bit more.”

“It's not difficult,” senior offensive lineman Kaleb Touchet said. “We've always been a running offense. We've had a lot to learn. It's going to be a lot faster-paced. We're going to get down the field a lot quicker, and it’s going to be hard to stop us.”

Benoit is leading a young offense as only four starters return, including junior running back Rejohn Zeno.

