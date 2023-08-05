Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Jeanerette Tigers

Jeanerette Tigers

2022 Record: 6-5

District: 7-1A

Head Coach: Clifford Paul

Note: The Tigers have 18 starters returning, including Tulane commit TE Traville Frederick

2022 was a season to be proud of for Jeanerette football.

The Tigers finished 6-5, which was their first winning record since 2009. But also, JHS hosted a 1st round playoff game for the first time in school history.

"Imma say it started organization, you know," Jeanerette QB Zyon Colar explained. "Because when I came to Jeanerette my freshman year, I wanted to start something and I just didn't want it to be while I was there. I wanted it to keep going. So when we went last year, it started expectations for everybody."

"That was amazing because our kids were dedicated and they were ready for the excitement of it," Jeanerette Head Coach Clifford Paul added. "And I guess, you know, with the process of learning how to win, you know, we didn't do as well as we thought. But it still was a building block for our program."

The foundation in 2023 should be solid for Jeanerette, as they have 18 starters returning from that 6 win team.

Chemistry is seen as a strength by the Tigers, but they also boast some serious star power, led by super 16 member Traville Frederick at tight end.

With winning, plus experience, the belief is as high as ever in Jeanerette.

"Well, I think the expectations, they expecting to win now," Paul said. "In the past it was like well, we just want to get through the season and move on to the next sport. Now it's we want to win, to keep tradition going on at Jeanerette High."

"We preach consistency. If you're not consistent, you're not winning," Frederick added. "You know, you can have a winning season and then have a losing season. 0-10, 4-6, whatever. But I mean, you got to be consistent with how you do things. When you do things. And whatever you do."

