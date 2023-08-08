Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Highland Baptist Bears

Highland Baptist Bears

2022 Record: 2-8

District: 7-1A

Head Coach: Rick Hutson

Note: The Bears are returning 12 total starters to their roster.

Highland Baptist felt they were trending upward after 2021. They finished 5-5 while barely missing out on the postseason.

Last year, however, the Bears were bitten by the injury bug early on and finished 2-8.

With 12 starters returning, the Bears feel experience will be their greatest asset.

“That's the one thing you can't coach,” head coach Rick Hutson said. “It's just something your players have to go through. A lot of our guys had to do some things that they weren't necessarily comfortable with last year, but they are comfortable with it now.”

“I feel like everyone has a feel for it now,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Blayde White said. “They've got the jitters out. They’re ready to go play do their game and not really think too much about it.”

One of the key returners is quarterback Parker Perry. The senior had never played the position entering 2022 and went down with an injury in week four.

The Bears are confident in his ability and will be adapting their offense to more spread concepts.

“Parker has always been a silent killer,” senior fullback/linebacker Charles Dartez said. “He's very talented, but he's quiet. I've seen him develop a voice as he's matured in his career.”

“We just need him to make good decisions while he's on the field and help the other players around when they're unsure about something,” Hutson said. “He's been through a lot of adversity himself and so hopefully, he'll be the guy that our guys can look up to and know that they can depend on it.”

