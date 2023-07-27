Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Eunice

Eunice Bobcats

2023 Record: 6-5

District: 3-4A

Head Coach: Andre Vige

Note: Return 11 starters

Eunice had a back-and-forth season as the Bobcats closed 2022 with a 6-5 record.

Their final loss came to Erath in the first round of the playoffs.

The team mentioned how they were not being able to gain momentum and that's why they want to start the year off hot.

“Our first game against Church Point is pretty big,” Bobcats head coach Andre Vige said. “Our first two games of the season are going to tell a lot about this team. That's going to lay the foundation of what's going to happen.”

“I'm excited for our jamboree,” Bobcats senior offensive lineman Joshua Simien said. “We went 0-1 in the playoffs to Erath. In the jamboree, we play them and Church Point. I'm excited to get back at them.”

Eunice returns 11 total starters this year which includes all five of their offensive linemen.

The Bobcats plan to lean on their run game as they'll have three backs capable of toting the rock.

For the starting quarterback, Eunice plans to use two guys: senior Christian Andrepont and sophomore Montana Brown.

Not only will the Bobcats be trying to find their identity on offense, but they're also looking to build their team back to a level of consistency.

“The consistency overall is better,” Simien said. “I feel like we're motivating each other in the weight room. When someone is hitting a new PR, we try to hype them up to hit it.”

“This year guys are coming in with the mindset to where they know this is their senior year,” Bobcats senior running back/linebacker Isaiah Thomas said. “We have to get this job done. We aren’t going to get these moments back.”

