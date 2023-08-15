Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Elton Indians

Elton Indians

2022 Record: 5-5

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Marcus LeJeune

Note: Indians reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Elton took a major leap as a program in 2022.

After going winless the previous year, the Indians had a winning regular season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Now Marcus LeJeune is looking to his seniors who will try to continue raising their standards.

“They've grown,” LeJeune said. “We've had a good weight program. They've gotten a lot better. The experience that they have from playing plus the expectations and raising the bar allows them to invest. It's their last year, and they want to go out as winners. They’ve paid their dues and have set an example. The way we act out there on the field, how we come to practice, and how we prepare needs to be raised.”

The Indians return 12 total starters with seven coming back on defense. That unit will be leaned on heavily after holding three opponents under 20 points in 2022.

They'll also be looked to because Elton only returns five on offense and one starter in the backfield, but the Indians are ready for the task.

“I think talent-wise as a team we’re more defensive,” senior tight end/linebacker Anthony Gaspard. “Our offense is a lot of younger guys in there. I think the defense will step up.”

“They're all experienced so, we're really going to lean on that,” LeJeune said. “That's where the most experience comes from. For us, our nucleus this year is going to be based on defense, and it should be that for every year because defense carries you the longest.”

The Indians are also looking to name a starting quarterback. As the battle is between freshman Davin Simon and sophomore Derek Ross.

