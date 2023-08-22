Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Delcambre Panthers

Delcambre Panthers

2022 Record: 5-6

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Artie Luizza

Note: The Panthers have reached the postseason for three consecutive years.

In 2020, a new faith was restored within the Delcambre Panthers program.

That year, they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Fast forward to 2022, they would make three-consecutive postseason appearances but with early exits.

This season, the Panthers look to pry past the opening round.

“It's definitely satisfying,” head coach Artie Luizza said. “I've been fortunate to do that throughout my career, starting the football program at Highland (Baptist) and building that to a competitive playoff program. Then coming to Delcambre and kind of restoring the program in getting to the playoffs three years in a row. It brings me a lot of satisfaction as a coach for sure.”

“There’s a lot of pride in it,” senior Tallon Guiberteau said. “It's a lot of young kids that are new to the game. They don't have a lot of experience, but I'd like to leave the program better than how I found it.”

2023 will be a season of reload for the DHS as they return 6 total starters, split evenly between both sides of the ball.

The Panthers lost 13 seniors after last year. So, it's time for some younger men to step up in their own way.

The biggest depth lies in running back and linebacker but across the board, fundamental football will be key.

"It's definitely getting back to the basics,” Luizza said. “We're going to be heavy with freshmen and sophomores this year. So, we’re getting back to the basics of what we do in building the pride that we have. The young men seem to be working harder and much more receptive than the underclassmen have been in the past.”

"I want the younger guys to have fun and contribute to the team,” junior Camden Langlinais said. “I think they'll have a lot of fun and take important roles at such a young age. That way whenever they get older, they'll have a lot of experience and hopefully they continue to do good.”

