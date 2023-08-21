Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Crowley Gents

Crowley Gents

2022 Record: 1-9

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Kyron Benoit

Note: 13 starters returning

Kyron Benoit’s first two seasons at Crowley haven't produced the fruit he exactly wanted, but the Gents alum saw his team believe in the process.

Now, he's emphasizing to them that it's harvest time.

“It's super exciting,” Benoit said. “The kids believe in what we have going and the building process to get to this point. It’s something that words can’t describe what you're feeling. It's just that nostalgic feeling of when I was there.”

“I think that's the best part,” senior linebacker Hunter Abshire said. “Everybody that we've been with and everybody that put the work in together has bled, cried, and struggled together. We have a brotherhood.”

The bond in the Gents locker room starts with their 13 returning starters including senior athlete Omar Butler.

The dynamic playmaker lined up at quarterback last season and helped CHS score an average of 23 points per game.

In 2023, the senior will split time with Dustin Walters, which will allow him to move around in different spots on offense.

“I'm ready to mess over a defensive coordinator,” Butler said. “They’ll say ‘What are we going to do with him? He's everywhere.’ If you double me, we have the younger guys. We can throw it up to our boy Floyd. We have Marcus that can make tough catches. We have a running back in the backfield that can tote that rock. Then we have Dustin that can sling that thing for about 50 yards.”

