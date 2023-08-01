Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Church Point Bears

Church Point Bears

2022 Record: 10-2

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Rob Poole

Note: Defensive coordinator Rob Poole was promoted to head coach.

There's a new sheriff in town for Church Point.

After Bears head coach J.C. Arceneaux, retired after last season, defensive coordinator Rob Poole was promoted. He says his priority is to keep their play the Church Point way.

"The culture is already kind of there. Church Point has it's own kind of atmosphere so the goal was for it to be a seamless atmosphere with me on staff for three years", says new head coach Rob Poole. "We always bring it down to family and I tell them that family means a lot of things so they have to get on each other when they do wrong and they have to lift each other up when they're struggling and they have to try to be together in everything that they do."

"Growing up, coming into high school and everything, and my coach being my defensive coordinator to now my head coach is really fun and we've created a bond", says senior linebacker Da'Marion Guy.

With Poole’s promotion, the only replacement for the staff was filling his position at DC.

As for changes across the field, the Bears return five players on offense, including starting quarterback Jaden Reese.

In 2022, Reese split time at quarterback and running back. He helped lead Church Point to a 10-2 record while averaging 46 points per game. The Bears also have another weapon at QB in Luke Baudoin who shared playing time as well.

For Church Point, their transition into a two-quarterback system is bound to throw off opponent's defenses.

"Jaden Reese is back at quarterback. We'll use him for some gun run and stuff like that and use him a little at running back. Luke Baudoin is a sophomore so he'll play some quality snaps so we'll use those guys on the field at the same time a lot of the time".



Church Point looks to continue its success when they open the season against Eunice.

