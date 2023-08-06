Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Catholic-New Iberia Panthers

Catholic-New Iberia Panthers

2022 Record: 4-7

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Matt Desormeaux

Note: Desormeaux was named head coach in December.

Matt Desormeaux takes the wheel at Catholic of New Iberia.

The former Ascension Episcopal head coach will lead the Panthers on the gridiron after only serving as assistant principal last year.

Desormeaux brings what he learned in the office to teach his team. His mentality is like the school motto—acta non verba. It is a Latin phrase that translates to actions, not words.

“Actions is what it's all about,” Desormeaux said. “Anyone can go out there and say I could be a great football player. We ask so much of our guys every single day. All summer long when it's 98 degrees with a 110-degree heat index.”

“Nothing really matters unless you show it,” senior linebacker Thomas Beaullieu said. “We don't have anybody that's trying to brag about how good they are. Everyone comes every day, puts the work in, and we try to get better as a team.”

Desormeaux's squad will be experienced as the Panthers return 15 total starters including eight on offense.

Their strength will come from the guys up front as four of the five starters are seniors.

The group is led by all-district guard Drew Desormeaux and is tasked with opening holes for an offense that was held under 17 points five times in 2022.

“We have everyone back,” Drew Desormeaux said. “The one junior started last year. So, I feel like we're more mature than all the other lines in our district.”

“If you have a good strong group up front, you can run the ball,” Matt Desormeaux said. “When you can run the ball that makes the pass game better. When the passing game is better, then your play action starts coming into play. Everything builds off it.”

------------------------------------------------------------

