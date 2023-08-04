Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Carencro Bears

Carencro Bears

2022 Record: 10-3

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Tony Courville

Note: The Bears are moving WR Chantz Babineaux to QB

2022 was a year of transition for Carencro football.

The Bears moving up from 4A to 5A, and more importantly, into the gauntlet that is district 3-5A. At the same time, Carencro switched from the non-select to the select bracket in the playoffs.

What resulted, was a 10-3 record and a run to the division one semifinals.

"That was all that hard work we started with that summer, it carried over to the fall." Carencro Head Coach Tony Courville explained. "Once the season started, we got on a nice little roll. That's all. Attention to detail. Being goal oriented."

"I took a lot of pride in that," Carencro linebacker Khaleb Celestine added. "Being in a top 10 hardest bracket in the country. It took a lot of pride. Felt like we worked hard for that. I just loved it."

Carencro enters 2023 with 10 starters returning, 5 on each side. That includes running back Cashmire Batiste, who will be the main engine powering the veer at the Cro Dome.

Now, CHS will have to replace their district MVP in Chantz Ceasar at QB, but they are getting one more Chantz.

Sophomore Chantz Babineaux is moving over from wide receiver to quarterback. He's a rising star in recruiting, already picking up offers from Michigan and Tulane. The Bears believe he's ready to shine as a signal caller too.

"One of my most athletic players on the team. We're going to put the ball in his hands every snap and let things happen," Courville said. "We're going to be more in what I've termed my offense as veer and shoot. Where one play we're running the veer then were in 5 wide."

"He can be amazing. He's a dog. Anywhere you put him, he's going to find a way to make it better than how it was before," Batiste added. "If you want him to throw the ball he can do it, catch the ball, he can do it, run the ball he can do it. He's a dynamic player."

When it comes to the strength of this team, Courville mentioned the Bears unity and thinks their chemistry could lead them on another deep run this year.

