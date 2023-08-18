Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Acadiana Rams

Acadiana Rams

2023 Record: 8-4

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Matt McCollough

Note: Junior Caden DiBetta returns as starting quarterback

2022 was new beginnings for Acadiana.

The Rams transitioned to being a "select school" but for them, their standard remained the same.

AHS would go through that shift as a young team, and that's why going into this season, experience is on their side.

"Well it always makes you better. I thought we still had a chance to win last year", says McCollough. "We lost a game in the second round with some turnovers but at the end of the day, sophomores are out there and it gets them a bunch of experience and when you have those young guys come back, it always helps the following year."

"I feel like we're more serious and more dedicated to it. Last year, we kind of played around a little too much but this year I feel like we're more dedicated to what we do and how we're going to do it", says junior defensive end Jayden Lawrence.

The Rams are notorious for their veer offense that will be led by returning junior quaterback Caden DiBetta.

DiBetta helped lead Acadiana in averaging 37 points per game last season. Dibetta has goals of breaking the program passing record of over 1,500 yards, and he says in order to do that, he must be better than last season.

"I would say it was a very average season for me. I don't think I did as good as I could have so it's like a redemption year."

"The chemistry we have is amazing. We're at practice every day, getting the chemistry better", says junior running back Russell Babineaux. "He's throwing the ball and I'm catching, it's like a two person thing so we're getting it done every day.

