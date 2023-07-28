Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Abbeville

Abbeville

2023 Record: 7-5

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Roderick Moy

Note: The Wildcats have reached the postseason 3 consecutive seasons

For the Abbeville Wildcats, they believe this season will be one to remember.

Head coach Roderick Moy will be entering his 4th season with Abbeville, as this years senior class were freshman during his arrival.

"People say all the time 'Coach, this job is open or this job is open' and I've never even thought about those things because of the simple fact that things are the guys that walked in the doors with me and we want to finish things off", says Moy. "There was a lot of things coming from J. H. Williams and they told me what this senior class couldn't do. One of them was Tahj Judge being our quaterback and he's had a successful job at that for three years so it's time to see this thing out and see what legacy we have left together after four years together."

This year's senior class is a healthy size of 15 guys, meanwhile AHS returns 10 starters including their entire defensive line and 4 of the offensive linemen.

For this years team, winning the line of scrimmage will be key to wins on the schedule. The play in the trenches is one of their greatest strengths as well as the advantage of experience.

" Zay'lun Williams, Abbeville Defensive Lineman

"It's a real big advantage to me. We got people coming in as four-year starters, people coming in as three-year and it's really going to help the team a lot", says Zay'lun Williams. "We've got a lot of chemistry on the field. We've been having chemistry on the field four four or three years on the field and it's really going to help us."

"If you're good up front, we feel like we can dominate the football and keep good teams that we're going to play on the sideline offensively and play the best game of keep away that we can play."

In Moy's tenure, they've been in the playoffs each year including one quarterfinals appearance. The quarters are one bump in the road they hope to speed by this season.

