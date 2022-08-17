Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic Eagles

2021 Record: 8-4

District: 7-1A

Head Coach: Broc Prejean

Note: Eagles have 9 starters returning on defense

Since Broc Prejean took over Vermilion Catholic in 2020, he's been bragging about VC's class of 2023 and their potential.

Now, those baby birds are full grown Eagles as seniors, and are hoping to lead VC back to the Division IV mountaintop.

"Our school won two championships, we got two pictures in the gym. I want to be on the third one," Vermilion Catholic senior left tackle Alex Golden expressed. "So we just want to be the hardest working people. We're not afraid to work hard for everything we have."

"There's a level of trust and ownership that you have with those kids and ownership they have in the program and the success of the program," Prejean said. "So it's kind of get out of their way and let it be their team and just make sure you put them in positions to be successful. This is kind of the model we're gonna go with this this year."

The Eagles will take flight with 14 starters returning and most of them have over 2 years of playing experience.

The senior class is a strength, but so is the defense, as they have 9 starters back. That includes the 2-time district Defensive MVP in linebacker Ashton Belaire.

Having a veteran unit on D allows the capabilities to be endless for the group.

"We'll definitely be more aggressive now that we know what we doing," Vermilion Catholic senior defensive back Travin Moore said. "And we'll be more confident. That way we can be more efficient and effective."

"Week to week it gives us the ability to make adjustments because those guys have been in different games," Prejean added. "They've seen different offenses, they've seen different schemes, so they know what it takes. You can't just be the same group every week and it's going to take you having a different responsibility each week, you know going against a Wing T versus a spread type offense. So those guys are very adaptable and moldable at this point."

