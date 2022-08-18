Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: St. Martinville

St. Martinville Tigers

2021 Record: 11-3

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Vincent Derouen

Note: The Tigers reached the Class 3A Semifinals in 2021

St. Martinville went on a deep run in 2021, advancing to the semifinals.

It was a surreal moment for the Tigers finishing 11-3, but the work is far from finished. This year is personal, and for head coach Vincent Derouen, 2022 is all about improvement and taking that next step.

"Just believing. A lot of times it was a shock. We've been in the quarterfinals for years and now to go to the semi finals, I think it was a shock with the big crowds and those situations," Derouen said. "Now hopefully it's been there, done that, and they can accept it a little bit."

"It was really surreal, exciting, because to go to the semifinals is big for school like ours" St. Martinville defensive lineman Ahman Derouen added. "(For) the culture it was a big step."

St. Martinville has a hefty number of returners to build on that success, with 17 starters coming back, including 9 on defense.

This year on offense, they welcome a new quarterback in Kaden Zenon, following in the footsteps of Tanner Harrison.

In 2021, Harrison threw for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding over 1,400 yards yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Derouen says it'll be an adjustment with Zenon but he's primed for the job.

"He got a lot of time last year, you know in mop up duty but his numbers were really really good," Vincent Derouen said. "Even as a young kid he was always special. So we're definitely excited about what he brings to the table. We shouldn't miss a beat. He's not a big kid and can take the pounding that Tanner did, kinda slight but he's a hard worker and does a real good job in the weight room. So we're just trying to protect him as much as we can so he can complete the season"

