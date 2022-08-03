Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: St. Edmund

St. Edmund

2021 Record: 6-5

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: James Shiver

Note: Moving running back Taylor Daire to slot receiver

St. Edmund went 6-5 last year but saw their season end in the first round against their district rivals Sacred Heart in Ville Platte.

In 2022, they hope is to be in a position to host in the postseason.

“The goal on our whiteboard is to host a home playoff game,” Blue Jays head coach James Shiver said. “Last year, we were a nine seed and Sacred Heart was an eight seed. We didn’t get that home playoff game, and we want it. We get good crowds. We just want to have a home playoff game at the field.”

It means everything, not just me, but the rest of the senior class,” Blue Jays senior cornerback Blake Summerlin said. “That’s been our goal. We haven't always been the best or the biggest class. I think that's always been our goal, to win a playoff game.”

After graduating 19 seniors, St. Edmund may be young, but they're still ready to take the next step.

The Blue Jays have a large sophomore class that Shiver calls special. Overall, St. Ed has six starters returning on each side of the ball including all-state kick returner Taylor Daire.

The senior was primarily featured at running back but is moving to slot wide receiver to further showcase his versatility.

“A Lot of colleges came in and asked about Taylor playing slot receiver in college,” Shiver said. “He had three kick returns for touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns. They were talking about him playing slot receiver. I sat down with him and his dad. We tried to do the best thing for Taylor because he was a 1000-yard running back. For us to move him to the slot, was a big step. ”

“I’m excited to play slot,” Daire said. “It'll show my versatility on the field. It'll show I can play slot, wide receiver, running back, and wide receiver. I'm just excited to see how many yards I can put up this season.”

Daire also has the flexibility to go to the slot because of freshman tailback Ke'von Johnson, who the blue jays expect to hit the ground running, literally.

