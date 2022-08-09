Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Rayne

Rayne Wolves

2021 Record: 6-5

District: 3-4A

Head Coach: Kaine Guidry

Note: Wolves won first outright district title since 1982

Since Kaine Guidry took over at Rayne in 2019, the team motto has been trust the process. Season 1 of the process was a shared district title. Season 2 was a down year, with the Wolves only winning 3 games during the COVID season. But year 3 earned Rayne their best result under Guidry yet, winning the outright district championship for the first time since 1982.

"It was just good to kind of finally win that district championship," Guidry said. "To see everything that we put in come to fruition. So the kids can see that if they put in the work and the time the success will come."

"It gives us a lot of confidence" Rayne senior OL/DL Trey Lagrange added. "You know, it's very, very hard to win a district championship outright. So I think that's going to give us a lot (of confidence.) We can build off of that easily because if we can consistently be district champs and we can strive to be something greater, build off it and win playoff games."

Rayne will now look to run it back with 11 starters returning, including 7 on offense.

The skill positions should be a strength for the Wolves. Sophomore All district wideout Kylin Wheeler caught 11 Touchdowns last year. All district junior QB Dylan Judice is also back after tossing 19 TDs.

But this offensive solar system will revolve around tailback Darian Chevalier, who had over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2021.

"My goals this year mainly are to rush for at least 1,500 yards," Chevalier said. "But I can't do that without my line. I'd say you always got to have that mindset of, you're the best when you step on the field."

"We go as the running game goes," Guidry adds. "So Darian, I think just his presence in the backfield and his experience. His vision with the ball in his hands is going to be key for us. If we can run the ball successfully, get ourselves in some positive situation and stay ahead of the chains, I think it's going to put a lot of stress on the defense."

The Wolves will also run more no huddle this season on offense, to open up the field for Chevalier and Judice.

