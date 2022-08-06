Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Pine Prairie

Pine Prairie Panthers

2021 Record: 5-5

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Joe Heintz

Note: Panthers looking to clinch first playoff spot in program history

Pine Prairie is ready to make history.

Just last season, The Panthers won 5 games, which was a school record. PPHS also clinched their first ever record of .500 or above.

Now, Pine Prairie has their sights set on the next milestone, a spot in the playoffs.

Heintz: "I think that would be huge," Pine Prairie Head Coach Joe Heintz said. "To be a part of something that hasn't happened before on that campus. And for the seniors who have put in the work, the time. Who have been out there for four years. For them to accomplish something like that, that would be just great to be a part of that."

"Last year, we set the record for most wins in the school," Pine Prairie quarterback Branson Fontenot said. "And most of the games we lost were very competitive, by one or two touchdowns. So this year, we're looking to just win those competitive games."

Joe Heintz comes over as head coach for Pine Prairie, after over 2 decades as an assistant coach at Teurlings.

Heintz has a lot of tools to work with on this playoff mission, with 13 starters returning including all parish QB Branson Fontenot, who threw for 2,095 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021..

But the star of the show is Elijah George.

The all-parish running back had 1,674 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior, while adding 286 receiving yards and 2 TDs.

"It's really crazy because my sophomore year I got hurt, so I only played in three games," Elijah George revealed. "And then, I just started working hard to get back and prove everybody that I'm still a good football player. My work just paid off on the field."

"I was very impressed with him on film," Heintz admitted. "He had some highlight runs last year, just very amazing. But he also can catch the ball pretty good too. But the thing that's really impressed me has been his work ethic since I've gotten there.

Expect to see George featured in the flex bone offense this season, while Heintz will also install a 4-3 defense.

