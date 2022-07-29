Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Pioneers

2021 Record: 10-2

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Lewis Cook

Note: Reached Division III semifinal game

The Notre Dame Pios are a program that has a long history of winning titles, but their last one was back in 2018. They were a touchdown away from making that trip back to the championship game so this season they have a chip on their shoulder.

“Last season was disappointing when we lost to St. Charles again,” Pioneers defensive back Tripp Mixon said. “It's motivating. It's a lot this year to work harder and go farther into the playoffs. We get it easily won that game, but they're going to work harder this year.

This year, depth at skill positions may be a problem for the Pios as they return only six key starters. They look forward to a large and experienced senior class.

Head coach Lewis Cook has been around the block for some time, entering his 37th year with the program. He says what sticks out about this group is their willingness to listen and be coachable.

“You have guys that feel a little bit like, ‘I know how to do that’,” Lewis said. “They say ‘I understand', and then they don't. Even going into my 49th year I'm still quizzing other people and asking questions.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel