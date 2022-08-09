Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Northside

Northside Vikings

2021 Record: 1-0

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: John Simmons

Note: Vikings searching for first playoff berth since 2014

Northside went 1-9 last season.

And like every team in Lafayette parish, the Vikings are now considered a select school, meaning their fight for a playoff spot will come against some of the top private schools in the state.

While that task would be daunting to some, Northside head coach John Simmons believes his group is ready for this new path.

"To me, I mean, it didn't really matter for us," Simmons said. "I mean, regardless, the way our district is, we're war ready anyway with making it to the second season, which we call the playoffs. We just want to go in and, and finish the season strong, get into that second season where everybody is 0-0. The teams that were playing in our district, I mean, we've got out the last couple of years, five state champions."

Northside will embark on their mission to reach the 2nd season with 9 starters returning, including 5 on offense.

The Vikes have to replace their entire offensive line, but expect for their skill guys to be a strength, as long as they're consistent. Apart of that group is Tommy Thomas, who will slide over from wide receiver to quarterback in 2022.

But the main target for the Vikings is aiming for the postseason, as Northside hasn't been in the playoffs since 2014.

"My goal is to make it to the playoffs," Northside senior defensive back Joseph Carter Jr. said. "That has been a big thing that I've been holding in, and that's the only thing I really want, for real. Because it just to change it, change the culture

"I chose to really come to Northside too o make a difference," Northside sophomore running back Ja'nathan Bonnett said. "To try to make a difference, like lead my team to get back to the playoffs. Because I know, I hear a lot, we never made it to the playoffs in a while. But I feel like we can make a change."

