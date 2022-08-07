Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: North Central

North Central Hurricanes

2021 Record: 0-10

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Jacob Carruth

Note: Seeking first win since 2018

It's no secret: North Central hasn't won a game since 2018 when the Hurricanes beat Mentorship Academy.

Jacob Carruth took the job last year in hopes of pointing NC to where they want to go.

He believes that this group can break the streak.

“Our kids are motivated and determined to end that streak,” Carruth said. “Right now, we've got the longest losing streak in the state. I'll say it not because we're proud of it, it but because it's the facts. We're honest with ourselves and within our program about who we are and where we are.”

“None of us have really gotten to that point where we've been able to win games,” senior running back Ian Campo said. “This year everyone stepped up. In that spring game, we felt confident that we've been playing well.”

NC didn't graduate many last season as the Hurricanes bring back 14 starters.

North Central feels it's the strongest in the trenches including on the offensive where four of the five guys are back.

Then, there's sophomore quarterback Craig Malveaux, who's coming into his own in year two.

“He brings a different skill set to the table that’s different from what we had last year,” Carruth said. “Last year we had more of a pocket passer that tried to throw it deep. Craig is a very good athlete.”

“I think I’ve improved a lot,” Malveaux said. “Whenever I was a freshman, I was really kind of nervous. My team is supporting me, and I think I have my confidence. I think I'm ready.”

To fit Malveaux’s athletic abilities, expect to see more designed quarterback runs in the Hurricanes’ offense.

