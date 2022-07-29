Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Loreauville

NEW IBERIA — Loreauville Tigers

2021 Record: 11-1

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Terry Martin

Note: Undefeated Regular Season in 2021

We start the Acadiana Kickoff Tour with our host, Loreauville. The Tigers had a perfect regular season in 2021, but now have some big shoes to fill, with the Jacob twins off to college.

"I been pretty lucky everywhere I've been to have some talented players," Loreauville Head Coach Terry Martin said. "You're going to lose them. You always thing 'what are we gonna do? what are we gonna do.' But most of the time you find kids who step up."

"I think really this year, we'll find out what we can do as a team," Landon Lancon added, a senior wide receiver and safety. "We'll have to make less errors, because we don't have that get out of jail free card anymore"

Calep Jacob was the Offensive MVP of District 7-2A. His twin brother, Collin, was the Defensive MVP.

While those are 2 big losses, the Tigers still return 12 starters, including all-district running back Evan Simon. The strength for Loreauville should be up front, as the Tigers have experience across both lines.

Loreauville was upset in the 2nd round last season by Franklin. They feel like a deeper run could all start by honoring their school acronym, LHS.

"It's what we wore all summer in the 7 on 7s. The L is for Loyalty, the H is for Honor and the S is for Sacrifice," Martin explains. "We make a big commitment poster, put that on there, and then under the LHS they list the process goals. Things they want to work on."

"We gotta be a better team. We gotta be discipline and work together," Bralyn Berard said, a Loreauville senior center and defensive tackle. "We gotta make the sacrifices. If there's somebody better than you that can help the team, you gotta step down. And you can't just step down, you have to bring those people up."

Taking over at quarterback for LHS will be junior Trevor Dooley, who was an all-district shortstop for the Tigers in baseball last season.

