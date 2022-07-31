Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Lake Arthur

Lake Arthur Tigers

2021 Record: 3-7

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Tarius Davis

Note: Moving Ray Levi from wide receiver to quarterback

Year two under Tarius Davis is where the foundation formed for Lake Arthur. The Tigers finished 3-7 and learned Davis' coaching philosophy which is doing whatever it takes. Entering year three, the buy-in by the Tigers is at an all-time high.

“I think our guys had a great summer,” Davis said. “They bought into that whatever it takes mentality, and I think that's going to be one of the key factors to us turning the corner.”

“I can see the attitudes change,” Tigers senior LB/RB Kayden Palfrey said. “They've gone from ‘I don't care I'm going to do me’. It's going back to our team working together strongly to become better and not just one person becoming better.”

It also helps that the Tigers have more experience. Lake Arthur returns 14 starters from last season including eight on offense. Because of their offensive players' athletic abilities, the Tigers changed their scheme. That also involved moving their wide receiver to quarterback.

“I feel like we can score more touchdowns by passing,” Tigers junior quarterback Ray Levi. “It's not all crowded trying to run the ball all the time. If we're not going to run it, we're throwing it. My receivers will be open, and I'll hit them.”

“The kids like it,” Davis said. “It's a fun offense. We are going to try to play faster this year. It's all those things that you see these days that the kids enjoy playing It’s a fun system to play in. I think we have athletes to do it, and the kids are bought in. They're sold out to it.”

Lake Arthur also is in a new district in Class 2A that includes Notre Dame, Welsh, and Grand Lake.

