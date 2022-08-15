Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Lafayette Christian

Lafayette Christian

2021 Record: 10-2

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Trev Faulk

Note: Moving from Class 2A to Class 4A

Lafayette Christian fell five points short of winning its fifth straight title last season.

Initially, the Knights were disappointed that things didn't go as planned but quickly refocused toward 2022. While LCA may be changing classifications from 2A to 4A, the standard does not change.

“Our goal is to win a district championship,” head coach Trev Faulk said. “Our goal is to compete for and win the state championship. That's kind of been the deal for the last several years. Those are the things that we're trying to do.”

“There should be no other goal,” senior running back Dedrick Celestine said. “No one wants to go to the playoffs and stop right there. We want to go all the way, finish putting the work from August to December, and show all our talents to every single team we play.”

LCA returns 14 total starters. There are holes to fill from guys that graduated.

However, the Knights bring back a lot of firepower including some of the top juniors in the nation like quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson, defensive lineman Melvin Hill, and linebacker Sandy Lewis, who each have offers from LSU and/or Alabama.

Now with their change in class, LCA moves into District 4-4A with other title contenders like STM, Westgate, and Teurlings. However, the Knights believe their schedules of the past prepared them for now.

“We've played against some really good programs,” Faulk said. “We played some really good levels of competition, and we felt like those things have always prepared us once playoff time rolled around.”

“Playing the best teams can help you,” senior wide receiver Alonzo Ryes said. “It is going to get you better and get you ready for whatever comes into the playoff. The better teams you play, the better you're going to play.”

LCA's non-district schedule is a gauntlet once again. The Knights face four Class 5A opponents in their first few games.

------------------------------------------------------------

