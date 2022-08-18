Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Kaplan

Kaplan Pirates

2021 Record: 4-7

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Cory Brodie

Note: The Pirates are led by all-district RB Caden Campisi

Cory Brodie led Kaplan to the playoffs in his first year as head coach. But he quickly realized that he needed to implement his own culture...

Which is how he crafted the pirates 2022 motto, OKG. That stands for 'Our Kind of Guys.'

"We're just talking about doing the right things at all the right times and, you know, starting kinda in December, that was kind of our goal," Brodie revealed. "Getting our GPA up. Just doing the little things to make sure that we're finishing all four quarters."

"I think being a OKG is coming out every day and give it your best effort," Kaplan safety Landon Cheek added. "Whether that'd be at practice or on Friday nights.

The Pirates will look to anchor into Brodie's culture in year two, with nine starters coming back, including all-district full back Caden Campisi.

The senior led the Pirates Wing T offense with 250 carries in 2021. He looks forward to another heavy workload, while helping the Kaplan offense grow in a different way.

"I always think that three yards is a good play," Campisi explained. "I don't always have to get the big play. If I make a first down, go 10 yards, 15 yards, or get 30 yards it's a good play. Just as long as you're going three yards and making it a positive."

"We're going to feed him as much as he can eat," Brodie added. "I think we have a little more athleticism at quarterback. Our receivers have gotten better. When I got here, receivers weren't a huge focal point. So just being able to be a little more explosive."

Kaplan will make a switch on defense. The pirates hired Tyler Domangue as their defensive coordinator, where they will run a 3-4 Defense.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel