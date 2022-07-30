Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Jeanerette

Jeanerette Tigers

2021 Record: 0-10

District: 7-1A

Head Coach: Clifford Paul

Note: Reclassified to Class 1A

Jeanerette took their lumps in 2021. The Tigers finished 0-10 and lost multiple key players due to injury.

One of those is athlete Richard Lumpkin who came into his junior season with promise. As he approaches year four, he is determined to make up for it.

“I feel like I owe the boys because I got hurt last year,” Lumpkin. “I feel like I really have to be there because they were depending on me last season, and I let the down. I have to show up and be there for them.”

“I think he's very hungry,” Tigers senior defensive back/wide receiver Cameron Foulcard said. “I think with him missing last year, he has a chip on his shoulder coming into this season. I feel he's going to do great this year.”

Along with Lumpkin, 16 others return as starters for Jeanerette.

The Tigers will see a different set of opponents in district play after dropping from 2A to 1A. They believe there are benefits in who they'll face this year.

“Playing against Loreauville, Franklin, Ascension, and Catholic was a battle every week,” Tigers head coach Clifford Paul said. “I'm not taking anything away from the teams that we're going to play this year, but I think the caliber of teams we play won't be as strenuous as it was in the past.”

Jeanerette also brings back sophomore quarterback Zyon Colar who started as a freshman after Richard Lumpkin went down.

