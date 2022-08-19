Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Iota

Iota Bulldogs

2021 Record: 8-4

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Ray Aucoin

Note: Aucoin takes over after 7 years as the Bulldogs defensive coordinator

Despite a head coaching change, Saints training camp has felt like business as usual. That's in large part due to a familiar face taking over in Dennis Allen.

The same can be said at Iota, where Ray Aucoin is now in charge after 7 years as the defensive coordinator. The bulldogs haven't skipped a beat.

"The Transition since April has been wonderful," Aucoin admitted. "We have a terrific administration, terrific set of supporters, and the kids have really surrounded the coaching staff and said hey, we're all in. We know you guys and we're gonna continue to fight for you guys."

"The buy in, it was 100% from the get go," Iota senior offensive lineman Connor Zinn said. "Wherever he came in, you know everyone wanted to be there. Everyone wanted to be part of the team."

The Bulldogs will look to build off an 8-4 campaign in 2021. Iota returns 17 starters, including 10 on defense.

IHS will have to replace former District 5-3A Offensive MVP Dawson Wallace at quarterback, but the Bulldogs believe their continuity can carry them far.

"The schemes that we run and things like that are not going to change very much," Aucoin said. "We talked about what they can do and how good they can be. It's up to them. Are they going to stay the course? You know, we talked about staying the course. And right now, I'm very pleased with the way they have stayed the course."

"Coming with a new coach, at first it was kind of, we were questioning whether we would be good or not," Zinn admitted. "After the spring game and summer workouts, we're fully confident in the season"

At quarterback, it's a 2 man competition to see who's next between Peyton Renfroe and Carson Zaunbrecher.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel