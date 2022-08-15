Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Eunice

Eunice Bobcats

2021 Record: 7-5

District: 3-4A

Head Coach: Andre Vige

Note: Return 12 starters

By changing the tempo, the Bobcats believe that defenses will have an even tougher time adjusting.

Eunice sat at 2-4 in the middle of the 2021 season and found a spark to go on a five-game win streak. However, in back-to-back seasons, the Bobcats' year ended with a loss to Edna Karr in the playoffs.

Now, Eunice is determined to prove they're still one of the best.

“I don't think they needed much motivation,” head coach Andre Vige said. “We came in during winter workouts and told these guys that last year is not what we want over here. I think that was motivation enough. This group of guys is hard working."

“We're just trying to bring back recognition around Eunice,” senior linebacker Hayden Darbonne said. “Everybody thinks we're not going to be good this year. We're just trying to bring back the hype that Eunice use to have.”

The Bobcats bring back 12 total starters including Super 16 member Hayden Darbonne.

Eunice will be looking to fill holes on the offensive line and try to protect quarterback Josh Brown.

Most of their skill players are back as well and those players will be the ones needed to carry the team.

“This year we return 80% of our offensive production,” Vige said. “We feel our skills guys are deep, and we think they're going to impact the game the most.”

“It's something that you expect,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Tylon Cooper said. “It's something you have to take. We don't mind having our number called. It's just the cards we were dealt.”

While Eunice is known for their Wing T offense, they'll be looking to run it faster.

