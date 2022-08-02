Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Erath

Erath Bobcats

2021 Record: 7-4

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Eric Leblanc

Note: Looking to Reach 2nd Round of Playoffs for first time since 2016

Erath football turned the corner in 2021, with a 7-3 record in the regular season

But the Bobcats season came to a halt in the playoffs, losing in the first round for the fourth straight season, which is a mountain that they're hoping to climb in 2022.

"It's kind of their opportunity to set a new tradition here," Erath Head Coach Eric Leblanc said. "And set a new standard of what it means to wear the blue and white. I think we've done a good job this summer, and I think they understand that one of the worse stat in Erath football is that in 67 seasons we've only been to the playoffs 24 times."

"We want to break that cycle," Erath Senior OL/DL Brooks Bouillion said. "We've had it for so long that hopefully it can fuel the whole team and show them that we have to get after it. We have to do this."

The Bobcats bring back enough fire power to build on their success. Erath has 11 total starters returning, including six on defense, who helped forced 22 turnovers last year.

Erath holds a motto this year: the word 'identity.' That means to dig deep to find out who you are.

"I feel like we have a family this year," Erath senior safety/tight end Nate Touchet said. "Each team captain kind of has a group of guys that we look at. We make sure they're getting all their reps in and doing what we can tell is correct."

"Just because you were that guy last year doesn't mean you have to be that guy this year," Leblanc added. "You can be a better guy and make improvements that you didn't think you could. We've moved in the right direction."

"Erath also returns quarterback Lynkon Romero, who was 1st team all-district after throwing 24 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021."

