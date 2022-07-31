Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Elton

Elton Indians

2021 Record: 0-10

District: 4-1A

Head Coach: Marcus LeJeune

Note: Seeking first win since 2018

Year one under Marcus LeJeune didn't result in wins for Elton. 2021 was the first season the Indians played since canceling their season for COVID-19 concerns in 2020.

Elton also suffered damage to its athletic facilities due to hurricanes but has since rebuilt its foundation: a makeshift weight room inside of a tractor shed.

“Our guys really bit into it,” LeJeune said. “They liked the idea of the weight room. Being out of it for a couple of years as they were, they really jumped into it with maximum participation and got stronger.”

“It gave us more space instead of being crowded,” Indians junior center Hayden Courville said. “We also had to share our locker room with our weight room. There wasn't much space but getting in this new weight room, we get to do a lot more activities.”

Elton is a more experienced team than in previous years as they return 15 starters.

LeJeune believes his senior class is the driving force of this squad, and he's presented a challenge for them to leave it better than they found it.

“We're looking to lean on those guys for some success,” LeJeune said. “They've done a good job of getting us through the spring and summer with some success.”

“We all have one heartbeat,” senior linebacker/offensive lineman Cayl Doise said. “We have a heart the size of a stadium, and we strive to help one another. We run as one.”

