Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Delcambre

Delcambre Panthers

2021 Record: 5-5

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Artie Liuzza

Note: Rached the playoffs for the 1st time since 2016

For the first time since 2009, Delcambre had a winning season by finishing 5-4.

To add a cherry on top, the Panthers entered the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Even though they exited in the first round to Winnfield, there's now been a sense of faith built into the program.

“The guys really have a sense of belief in what we can do this year,” Panthers head coach Artie Liuzza said. “The summer has been a lot more fun knowing that they have a chance as soon as they step on the field this year.”

“I think our team is pretty strong,” senior quarterback Parker LeBlanc said. “We have very good chemistry amongst all our guys. We have a lot of trust in one another. I think that's the strongest part of our team. We’re basically all on the same page.”

The Panthers return a poised group with 15 returning starters led by quarterback Parker LeBlanc. The senior signal-caller is one of eight returners on offense, and five more of them are on the offensive line where the chemistry is nearly perfect.

“It's a big advantage,” senior offensive lineman Zeb Falgout said. “We all still remember our plays, and we can run them to a good ability. We just improved with our offensive line coach. He really helped us. I think we run plays to a great ability, and that's what helps us in the running game the most.”

“It's about us being together for four years,” Liuzza said. “They know exactly what to expect from me and I know what to expect from them. That'll be a big advantage to us.

When it comes to games to look out for, Delcambre is looking forward to their week seven matchup with Catholic of New Iberia.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel