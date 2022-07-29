Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Crowley

Crowley Gents

2021 Record: 2-8

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Kyron Benoit

Note: 16 starters returning

2021 was season one for Crowley head coach Kyron Benoit. The Gents improved from 0-10 to 2-8 but with a full year under Benoit now, CHS is ready to take another leap.

“That was one of the biggest things for me, the learning curve,” Benoit said. “It’s different from being a defensive coordinator and making defensive calls to running the entire program. The learning curve for me is exponentially better than before.”

“Everyone saw him as just as an assistant coach but now he’s the head coach,” Gents junior lineman Vince Greene said. “Everybody gives him the respect that he needs and understands what he’s trying to do with us.”

The Gents have a lot of pieces to build with as they have 16 starters returning including nine on defense.

Crowley feels their play in the trenches will be a strength with Tyrese Hunter and Vince Greene leading the way.

Their biggest issue last year was discipline, and it's been the focus of this offseason to become true gentlemen.

“For so many years, Crowley has had the same type of athlete,” Benoit said. “We always have kids that can run and play. The biggest deal is that most of the time they’re not disciplined. It’s not many times that we’ll play a team that will be more athletic than us. I feel like if we clean up those discipline issues, we should not be beaten athletically. With that being said, we should be the better team.”

“We changed tremendously,” Gents senior lineman Tyrese Hunter said. “We were not there as a team at all. We just needed time. I think we got it. We should have it.”

