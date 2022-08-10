Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Church Point

Church Point Bears

2021 Record: 13-1

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: J.C. Arceneaux

Note: Reached the Class 3A semifinals in 2021

Church Point dominated nearly every team they faced in 2021. The Bears were knocking on the door of the Class 3A state title game but fell short to Sterlington.

Of course, they're trying to finally kick the door in, and the only way to do it is by raising expectations for themselves.

“We want them to learn the skill of being accountable for their actions and what that can do in making the team stronger,” head coach J.C. Arceneaux said.

“If somebody makes a mistake, you have to get on them, but you can't bring them down,” senior offensive lineman Tanner Little said. “You've got to build them up, make sure they do things right and have it on their mind.”

The Bears graduated 10 starters from their defense, so, the offense will lead the way.

Super 16 running backs Ja'Lon Reese and Tylon Citizen are back in their senior year after having All-District campaigns in 2021 and neither are afraid of stepping up to the plate.

“We always looked at ourselves as a leader since we were freshmen,” Citizen said. “We just rolling with it, putting the team on our back, and keeping us going.”

“It's going to be hugely important for us to control the football and the clock,” Arceneaux. “Having two quality running backs is great. It's going to be very important for us to control the football and control the clock.”

Jayden Reese will also be added to the offense. He makes a transition from running back to the quarterback.

He's the younger brother of Ja’Lon and cousin to Tylon.

