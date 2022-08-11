Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Ascension Episcopal

Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators

2021 Record: 8-4

District: 8-2A

Head Coach: Stephen Hearen

Note: Hearen enters first season as head coach

There's a new headman leading Ascension Episcopal. Stephen Hearen takes the reigns after being the defensive coordinator for seven seasons.

For most head coaches, there's a learning curve for your team, but AES will see no change.

“We really kept all of our systems in place,” Hearen said. “It was easy to get started. We hit the ground running. On our first day of summer workouts, we basically lined up and could run our plays.”

“I like him as a head coach,” senior running back/safety Blake Sylvester said. “He is bringing some fire in. He's brought a new staff and we're comfortable with him. We have his back he has our back, 100%.

Hearen and company will look to build off their 8-4 season as the gators return 11 total starters, seven of those coming on offense.

Three guys are back on the offensive line, Austin Mills is back in the receiver room, and then second-team All-District quarterback Cade Dardar comes back for his senior season.

He's ready to take Ascension's offense to another level.

“I feel like I can throw with anybody else around this area,” Dardar said. “I feel like just improving on what I did last year and that will show it.”

“We got to really start from where we left off last year, as far as what we're doing system-wise,” Hearen said. “Cade's a good athlete. He can handle a lot. We've put a lot on him and asked a lot of him.”

A wrinkle that you'll also see on offense is kicker Peyton Woodring. The Super 16 member committed to Georgia in June but will be featured at wide receiver.

