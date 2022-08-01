Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Rams

2021 Record: 11-3

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Matt McCullough

Note: Led Rams to two championships entering 5th year

As Acadiana transitions into a select school, the perriniel powerhouse in 5-A is looking forward to a new challenge.

"It'll be different teams in the playoffs, get to play at different venues", says head coach Matt McCullough."

Acadiana will embark on this 2022 journey with 14 starters returning, including 8 on offense. The Veer Machine will be powered by Super 16 member, Keven Williams at tailback and rising junior, Ayden Trahan, at quarterback.

Championship aspirations are always the standard at Acadiana and the Rams are aiming for their third title in four years, with a new twist.

"That will be a big part of our legacy to win on both sides to prove that we still are going to shine no matter what, because we've been doing it", says safety, Amir Hill. "It's our tradition and we set our standards high to do that so we plan to win every single game that we play."

"It's an opportunity for the first time in Acadiana history to maybe win a select championship, which is something that's different. Our kids kind of expect to win", says McCullough. "They also like to do some new things and playing different teams and between teams that we haven't played in the past so it gives them that opportunity."

