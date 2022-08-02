Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Abbeville

Abbeville Wildcats

2021 Record: 11-2

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Roderick Moy

Note: The Wildcats reached the quarterfinals for the 1st time in 20 years

Abbeville tasted the sweet flavor of success last season. The Wildcats only lost 2 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Head coach Roderick Moy says last year they were a good team. This year, they want to be a great program.

"(We have) 18 Seniors coming back who are hungry, ready to finish this the right way," Moy explained. "We've kind of progressed each year. Two or three our first year, just getting to know each other. Last year we made that next step getting into the quarterfinals making a really good run. This year we want to send those seniors with a district championship, and going far as we possibly can."

"Last year, it was good, but it's not good enough unless you go all the way," Abbeville free safety Broderic Fletcher said. "You win a state championship and I think that's how it goes This year, coach Moy talks about leading from the front. And I think that's our goal as seniors. This year, to learn how to lead from the front to a big stage."

Abbeville returns 8 starters on defense along with an experienced group of 18 seniors.

But they look to build offensively where they lack at on the offensive line. That comes as a concern, as the Wildcats have two options under center in Jaysen Shelvin and Tahj Judge.

"The strength of the team is going to be our defense like it was last year. But like, right close to it, I think it will be our passing game," Shelvin said. "We are extremely better than last year on our passing game. Between me and Tahj, we're doing good this season.

"Both of them have done a tremendous job earning their teammates' trust and confidence," Moy said. "So it really doesn't matter who it is. Everybody likes to talk about it but it's really not that big of a deal for us. It's not a quarterback change for us. If you see number 13, It's just another weapon we're able to put on the field. Putting 8 somewhere to try to take advantage of a match."

The Wildcats look forward to a challenging schedule, including a chance to face the defending Division III champs in St. Charles Catholic.

