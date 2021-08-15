Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Westminster

Westminster Crusaders

2020 Record: 3-5

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Travis Blaize

Note: This is Coach Blaize’s first season as head coach

Many people don't like change, but in some cases, it's needed. For Westminster, change comes in the form of a new head coach and the spread offense.

We've seen the Crusaders be a ground attack, and that includes their 3-5 record in the 2020 season. In 2021, they'll be airing it out.

“We are going to lean on the pass a little bit,” new head coach Travis Blaize said. “We're going to take advantage of what people give us, but traditionally Westminster has been a run heavy team. I do anticipate early on we will see some stacked boxes. We have to take advantage of that and take people out of these boxes.”

“I think running the spread this year will help us put more people in space and help show which athletes are going to help us the most,” senior receiver/defensive back Colby Lejeune said. “We could feed the dog, if we need to, with the spread offense.”

Not only does Westminster’s offense change, but so does their philosophy. Instead of having big goals, the Crusaders are taking things one step at a time by embracing their motto of 1-0.

“It means do everything as hard as you can, and never quit,” senior receiver/defensive back Zach Bacilla said. “I think a lot of times last year, we had guys who would struggle with one thing and just kind of give up or get discouraged. It's all about having confidence in yourself and playing for your teammates.”

“It's always about being focused on what's in front of us,” Blaize said. “We can't control COVID, we can't control the weather, and we can't win. There's no use in wasting energy on those things that we can't control. All that we can control is a battle that's in front of our face. We have to go 1-0, and we’re doing that rep by rep.”

