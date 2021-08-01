Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Welsh

Welsh Greyhounds

2020 Record: 1-7

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Cody Gueringer

Notes: Welsh returns 9 starters on offense

Finishing a season with one win is a territory Welsh has not been familiar with recently. It was only two years ago when the Greyhounds were in the 2-A title game.

While the production may look different, the championship standard remains the same in Welsh. But for Head Coach Cody Gueringer and his crew to become contenders again they're embracing that the path won't be easy.

"So we do things the H.A.R.D. way. Hustle Attitude Respect Discipline. Cause you hustle on and off the field and in life. If you have a positive attitude on the field and off the field. If you respect the game and the individuals around you. And if you're disciplined enough to do it everyday, you're probably going to end up pretty successful in life and on the football field. If they don't embrace it, they're not a Welsh Greyhound. Plain and Simple," says Gueringer.

"It's not going to be easy. We were 1-7 last year. To see ourselves in the state championship, which we do, it's not going to be easy. So we gotta do it the hard way. Put in that work. Gotta get there," adds Cale Navarre, senior safety.

Welsh has many reasons to stay positive entering the year, including 14 starters returning. On offense, the Greyhounds will have nine starters back, including a bevy of experience on the offensive line to lead the way.

The X factor will be quarterback Gabe Gillet, who will be starting under center for the first time this season. Welsh's offense has been known for its fireworks in the past - and they're hoping the experience will light the fuse.

"It's one thing because last year we had a lot of chemistry. This year we still got a lot of chemistry on the field, which everybody know we're all friends. We do good, we're just going to get hype and it's going to help us out," says Cohen Fontenot, Senior Running Back.

Coach Gueringer adds, "From a potential perspective it's really good, but that doesn't always translate to wins and losses. So, I tell them all the time it's up to them and what they want to do, potential wise. Potential just means we have a chance, but what are we going to do when the game kicks off and its 4th and 3 from the two yard line and what are we going to do to be able to combat that, through things at the end of the game to win, win championships because ultimately that's what it's about. It's about going into on the winners in the championship. We're not here for anything else. That's the standard that everybody should set and if they don't set then we might need to re-evaluate themselves."

Welsh will open the season September 3 against their longtime rivals, the Kinder Yellow Jackets.

