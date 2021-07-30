Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles

2020 Record: 8-1

District: 8-1A

Head Coach: Broc Prejean

Notes: Eagles return 7 starters on Defense.

We start our Acadiana Kickoff Tour with Vermilion Catholic, where Eagles finished 8-1 in year one of the Broc Prejean era. VC also made it to the Division IV Semifinals, before losing to Ouachita Christian 38-36 in overtime. In 2021, reaching the doorstep of the dome won't be good enough.

"I think we all want it really bad, because we all know how it feels to come up short," Eagles Linebacker/Tight End Thomas Bellaire said. "We know what it takes to get there and we have what it takes to get there."

"We're not going to hide it in the back of our mind if we're all thinking it," Head Coach Broc Prejean said. "We're going to speak it out loud. Now how we get to that goal is the more week to week challenge that we face."

VC has a lot of reason to be confident, as they return 7 starters on defense, including the District 8-1A defensive MVP in Ashton Belaire.

On offense, they lose the offensive MVP in Quarterback Drew Lege along with 7 other starters. Mikey Bazar will move from wide receiver to QB to replace him. The team motto is "Send Me," with Coach Prejean hoping his team, led by his strong defense, will step up to the challenge.

"In ny instance. Any circumstance we want our guys to raise their hand and say Im the guy to get the job done. No matter if it's a Friday Night, having to make a goal line stand or its at school, with volunteer work or in the community. We want everyone of our guys to know that they should be the guy.

"I think our defense is going to be the strong part of the team this year. We're going to have to lean on them a lot. Our offense, we got a new unit coming in. It's not normal in VC, we're normally a very good offense. And while we're still going to be a very good offense, I think our defense is going to be our strong suit."

With only 7 seniors, Vermilion Catholic's Junior class will be expected to lead the charge. The class of 2023 had 3 first team all district selections last season, with linebacker Ashton Belaire, defensive lineman Zack Broussard and defensive back Rhett LeBlanc all making the team.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel