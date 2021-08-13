Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Teurlings Catholic

Teurlings Catholic Rebels

2020 Record: 5-5

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Dane Charpentier

Note:

Teurlings Catholic Head Coach Dane Charpentier is counting on a speedy defense to lead the way this year, especially while a talented young offense, led by sophomore QB Preston Welch, grows up a bit.

The Rebels finished 5-5 a year ago, were involved in some tight games that didn't go their way, and Charpentier says his club has to find a way to beat the really good teams. It started with some tough summer workouts.

"Oh, this summer was something special. Probably one of the hardest summers we've ever been through at Teurlings," said linebacker Thomas Buller. "It put us in positions that we're gonna see through the year and how to get through those positions."

"It was probably one of the hardest summers we've had as a senior. We worked on conditioning; conditioning was about, we lost a couple close games that i think we could have won. And I think conditioning might have messed us up," added offensive lineman Joel Lanclos.

"When you're right there against a really good time, you've got to avoid critical errors. And that's what we've got to do, but I think we've got a hungry group this year. We've got a young group on offense, and we've got a senior driven group on defense," Charpentier said. "I think our defense is going to keep us in a lot of ballgames and offensively we've got to grow up quick to capitalize on some field position; I think we're gonna have the ball a lot this year. So offensively we've got to catch up."

