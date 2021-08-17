Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: St. Martinville

St. Martinville Tigers

2020 Record: 8-3

District: 6-3A

Head Coach: Vincent DeRouen

Note: Went undefeated in district in 2020

St. Martinville had it's coming out party in Class 3A last season. The Tigers finishing 8-3, with an undefeated run through District 6-3-A.

For the 2nd time in three years, St. Martinville was bounced in the quarterfinals. For the Tigers to reach their title aspirations, that's a hurdle they must clear.

“We have to remain consistent, develop a little more consistency, and try to fight through adversity,” head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “Some of the games we lost, we didn't lose them close. We really lost.”

“I feel like we're ready,” senior lineman Javin Griffin said. “We’re ready to do anything. We’re ready to keep this thing going. This is our last year, we have to make it through. We have to push.”

St. Martinville has a lot of ammo to shoot for the stars in 2021 with 18 starters returning. That includes 10 Tigers back on offense.

The trenches should be a strong suit with senior Javin Griffin among the leaders of that unit.

The Tigers have a three-year starter in senior Tanner Harrison returning at quarterback, who is embracing his role as the engine of the team.

“I can say I'm the main player or character, but I'm pretty much the heart of the team,” Harrison said. “The offense has to score with me. The ball has to touch my hands. It's unexplainable really.”

“He's always been a mature kid,” DeRouen said. “He's stepped up when we've needed him. We're going to put him at receiver some because he's a weapon out there too. Hopefully he can show some of his signs and be a threat at the quarterback spot and at the wide receiver spot some.”

