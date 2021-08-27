Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Southside

Southside Sharks

2020 Record:

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Josh Fontenot

Note: Sharks will deploy as many as 3 QBs in 2021

The 69th Annual Jamboree is taking place at Cajun Field this weekend - 6 games in 2 days - featuring the top teams in Acadiana, including Southside High. They've had a fast rise in their first two years of varsity football, and that's due to a fast philosophy.

"We try to live by that in everything we do on and off the field," said head coach Josh Fontenot. "That thing has carried us through the first four years, and as long as I'm the coach at Southside we'll always try to play fast."

"As long as I've been there we've played fast. I like it a lot because it's fast and we just love it," added defensive lineman Trent Gilbert.

Southside plans to run the football more in 2021 with the departure of All-District quarterback Dillon Monette. The Sharks will deploy as many as 3 quarterbacks this season. They believe this style will get them back above 500.

"I'm excited. Like coach said, we can do a lot of different things," explained QB/safety Jake Held. "Each one of us specializes in one thing and you're going to see that throughout the year, in certain situations you're gonna see a new guy come in and really see what he specializes in."

"Gavin has the most playing experience, Landon has played some receiver for us, Jake probably has the most game experience because he's been our starting free safety for two years," Fontenot said. "So all three of those guys do things well and we'll use them all at some point in the season."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel