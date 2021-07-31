Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Rayne

Rayne Wolves

2020 Record: 3-6

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Kaine Guidry

Notes: Wolves moving to 4-2-5 as their base defense

Where the uncertainty of the Pandemic certainly hit a lot of teams hard in our area, including Rayne High. The Wolves finishing 3-6 with a 1st round exit in 4A. Head Coach Kaine Guidry is confident that the urgency has returned to the locker room.

"It was pretty weird. I wasn't even at summer workouts," Rayne Wide Receiver Keefer Young admits. " I didn't even think we were going to have a season or anything of that nature. It's like we basically had to come at the last minute and put in the work to play."

"I think now, with the senior class we have coming in now, you see a lot more leadership then we had a year ago," Coach Guidry said. "Those guys understand what's at stake. They understand going through what they did last year, at any given time, it can be taken away from you."

Rayne will be returning 9 starters, including 6 on defense. The motto for the Wolves is 'Trust The Process,' which for this team means believing the little steps can lead them right back to the top of 4-4A, as Rayne were champs of the district in 2019. Apart of the process will be featuring a new 4-2-5 defense, which allows them to showcase their playmakers on D.

"We took a step back and looked at traditionally, that we always have an abundance of lineman," Guidry said. "If we can keep guys off of our linebackers and secondary, then they can fly around and make tackles. We feel good about the guys we have there. We got two 3 years starters in J'Sia Eaglin and TreVon Williams, that's going to play offensive and defensive line for us that we feel good about."

"I'm very excited because it gives me more opportunities to make plays, because have 2 linebackers," Rayne Linebacker Garrett Louviere said. "Me and the other middle linebacker (Roderick Freeman) are going to make a lot of tackles."

Rayne is expecting for the trenches to be their muscle and strength early on, as they feature a lot of experience on the offensive and defensive lines, including the two 3-year starters in Eaglin and Williams.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel