Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Port Barre

Port Barre Red Devils

2020 Record: 1-4

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Craig Stevens

Note: Return 11 total starters

Port Barre is striving to get back to being like they were in 2002 when they won a state title. Their 2020 season came as a stumble, as they finished 1-4.In 20-21, the Red Devils look to get back to their tradition.

“Our expectation is always high,” head coach Craig Stevens said. “I mean we have a great tradition here at Port Barre. We've kind of been struggling the last few years, but we're trying to get it back to where it used to be or a resemblance of what it used to be. Our guys are working hard trying to do that. They know what kind of tradition we have. Hopefully we're on the right track and that'll happen for us.”

The Red Devils return 11 starters this year. Most of those returners are coming as skill players, who are the anchors for Port Barre.The team understands they can't win as individuals, which has made the Red Devils closer.

“I feel as if we've been together more and work together more,” senior wide receiver Gavin Grimmett said. “We have a better relationship as a team in bonding, and we all communicate together well.”

“It is very important,” senior fullback/linebacker Andre Tremble said. “You want to have that bond. You want to have that chemistry so everybody can be on the same page and will know what you do. If you energized, it would make everybody else energized.”

