Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Northside

Northside Vikings

2020 Record: 2-5

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: John Simmons, Sr.

Note: Have 17 total seniors on the team

Northside's 2-5 season in 2020 helped the Vikings experience growth. Northside also had impressive spring practices to prepare for the upcoming season.

With 17 seniors returning, head coach John Simmons, Sr. has high expectations for his team.

“Every day we preach when we wake up, we're winning,” Simmons, Sr. said. “You're trying to be great. When you get out of the bed, you're trying to be great. It's starting to build into the kids. They understand that once you put up a fight, you're going to be good. If you just lay there, you don't get anything with it. The coaches have been pushing the kids since last season, to the spring game, and we're building from that.”

The Vikings return seven offensive starters, that includes the bulk of their offensive line. Northside also hasn't been to the playoffs since 2013, which is a goal that the team has at the front of their mind.

“It's going to be wonderful,” senior lineman John Simmons III said. “It's going to be big. It’s not just for us but also for the community that has been supporting us through all these years. We haven't had that {a playoff appearance} in almost a decade. We need it.”

“That's a big drastic movement,” senior center John Simmons, Jr. said. “It’s not just for us but for the future. Some of these kids are young. We have a very young team. If they see us make the playoffs, they'll say we can do anything. Because they've seen us do it, they've seen the mindset change.”

