Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: North Vermilion

North Vermilion Patriots

2020 Record: 2-4

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Brett Blakey

Notes: Pats defense returns 8 starters

With covid and 2 hurricanes last year, that presented many different challenges on and off the football field for many teams.

North Vermilion High School was no exception. They also started a handful of younger players but now those guys return with experience and an eagerness to lead the change.

"Our experience, we been playing together for about 2 years now," Safety Zach Necaise said. "So we kinda know how each other play and just kinda bond together."

"They know what's it's like on the field on Friday nights," Defensive Tackle Kristos Guillory said. "Returning everybody is going to help, we gonna be competing, get better and I think we gonna be good this year."

"You know it's the first time in probably 2 or 3 years that we got a majority of seniors and juniors playing at all of the positions on the field," Head Coach Brett Blakey said. "So that gives us a lot of encouragement with the players."

The patriots finished their 2020 campaign with a record of 2-4 as they missed the playoffs. Their defense is going to be a strong suit this seasons, as they are returning 8 starters and are switching to a 4-man front. Big reason for that, is to get more playmakers on the field.

"It fits our personnel a little bit better," Blakey said. "It allows us to get some, more, of those guys on the field. You know, there are guys that got a lot of reps last year. It gives us the ability to... I think it just fits our team better in all honesty."

"I feel like we can get more of a pass rush without even having to blitz them like we did when we were running the 3-3 stack," Guillory said. "We can stop the run better because not many guys will be getting double teamed"

North Vermilion opens their season week 1 against Vermilion Parish foe Kaplan.

