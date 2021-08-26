Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: North Central

North Central Hurricanes

2020 Record: 0-7

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Jacob Carruth

Note: Carruth has only been on the job three months

After an 0-7 2020 season, North Central has a new man in charge, and his name is Jacob Carruth.

He's only been on the job since June, but he already has the Hurricanes feeling different.

“While in the past success has not been the standard, it is our standard now,” Carruth said. “We have expectations that we are going to be successful regardless of what happened last year or the year before. We're just trying to stay humble and stayed focused during the process. Week by week. We don't want to overlook anyone on our schedule. We're going to attack our first challenge head-on.”

Carruth has taught North Central to do things ‘brick-by-brick, which means to focus on one task at a time. That mentality has trickled down to the senior class of North Central who are preaching the same message to the rest of their team.

“We're just taking it week by week,” senior quarterback/safety Jamarey Cane said. “Our first goal is to win our jamboree, and then come out week one and start 1-0. He (Carruth) has the same expectations. He just wants the best for us.”

“Coach (Carruth) always says to make sure you get better today,” senior wide receiver/linebacker Kyle Sylvester said. “Everything you do, every rep, every weight you lift, every catch, every ball you drop, every mistake you make, you should make sure you're getting better.”

